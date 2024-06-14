© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TN Politics: New xAI Supercomputer Could Change Perceptions of Memphis

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published June 14, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT

When Elon Musk's xAI Corporation announced plans to build a new supercomputer for AI in Memphis, it was met with cheers from local political and business leaders and concerns from environmentalists.

The high amount of electricity and water needed to operate and cool the machinery remind many of the challenges the city faces with power outages and long-time stewardship of the aquifer.

But the project also comes with great political potential, as political analyst Otis Sanford points out. Elon Musk, he says, shares similar political beliefs with many in the Republican supermajority state legislature, which could improve the way the city is viewed by Republican lawmakers.

TN Politics
Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
See stories by Christopher Blank