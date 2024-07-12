© 2024 WKNO FM
TN Politics: Partisanship Affects Elections, MLGW Board Seats and Residency Reqirements

WKNO | By Christopher Blank
Published July 12, 2024 at 6:30 AM CDT

Early voting starts today for the Aug. 1 state and county elections. In a recent column, Otis Sanford notes that a key government job, Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk, is one that likely shouldn't be based on political party affiliation. But he says given the widening political divide, it's unlikely the more experienced candidate will get the job.

This week the Memphis City Council also began discussions on expanding the Memphis Light Gas and Water Board of Directors, proposing two seats for county residents outside Memphis. Sanford says this shouldn't be as controversial as some council members are making it.

Finally, a top officialat the Memphis Police Department was found to be a resident of Atlanta, sparking a discussion about residency requirements.

Christopher Blank
Reporting from the gates of Graceland to the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, Christopher has covered Memphis news, arts, culture and politics for more than 20 years in print and on the radio. He is currently WKNO's News Director and Senior Producer at the University of Memphis' Institute for Public Service Reporting. Join his conversations about the Memphis arts scene on the WKNO Culture Desk Facebook page.
