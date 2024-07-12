TN Politics: Partisanship Affects Elections, MLGW Board Seats and Residency Reqirements

Early voting starts today for the Aug. 1 state and county elections. In a recent column, Otis Sanford notes that a key government job, Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk, is one that likely shouldn't be based on political party affiliation. But he says given the widening political divide, it's unlikely the more experienced candidate will get the job.

This week the Memphis City Council also began discussions on expanding the Memphis Light Gas and Water Board of Directors, proposing two seats for county residents outside Memphis. Sanford says this shouldn't be as controversial as some council members are making it.

Finally, a top officialat the Memphis Police Department was found to be a resident of Atlanta, sparking a discussion about residency requirements.