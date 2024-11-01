TN Politics: Harris, Trump Campaigns Make Final Appeals

WKNO TRANSCRIPT

CHRISTOPHER BLANK (HOST): Next Tuesday, the campaigning comes to an end. For better or worse we'll have a new president, and locally we could have some new laws as well. Joining us to look ahead is Memphis political analyst Otis Sanford. Welcome back!

OTIS SANFORD: Thank you, Chris. Good to be back with you.

BLANK: I want to start with a column you wrote in the Daily Memphian recently, where you pointed out that Tennessee is not likely to go blue or vote for Kamala Harris, even if tons of folks in Shelby County come out to vote. So how do you make the case for those people who say, well, since I can't win, why even play the game?

SANFORD: Well, because voting is a sacred thing, especially to me. And so it's easy for me -- even though I talk reality here, and looking at the numbers: statewide Republicans outnumber Democrats. That's just a reality. But that still does not relieve anyone from their right -- and I would contend their obligation -- to vote. And who knows? Upsets have happened before. And while I don't expect one for the presidential race, there could be some upsets in local races.

BLANK: Early voting ended yesterday. Let's talk about some of those numbers. By Tuesday, the totals were ahead of 2016, but behind 2020, the pandemic year. Did you think Harris was going to bring a higher turnout, at least to start?

SANFORD: Looking at the numbers now (and we have all of the reports except for Thursday, the last day), I am not that disappointed with the turnout. We're only 69,000 below 2020. And remember, 2020 was a pandemic year. And the Election Day turnout was just 54,000 in 2020. I expect next Tuesday to reach close to 100,000, probably even over 100,000. And if that's the case we will likely match 2020. So I'm looking at this a different way. Yes, early voting is down, but it's down because of people wanting to vote early in 2020 during the pandemic to get it out of the way.

BLANK: You know, one of the things we've talked about here is how there's not much really either candidate could say to change people's minds at this point. Then of course, that was all before Donald Trump's rally in New York, where a comedian called Puerto Ricans garbage. Then Joe, Biden called racist Trump supporters garbage. Then Trump dressed up like a garbageman. I feel like Halloween is running for office this year. You know, for normal people in America -- just reasonable people -- what do you think are the best closing arguments for each of these campaigns?

SANFORD: Well, let's start with Trump. I think his best closing argument — and the one that I think he has been most consistent on — has been immigration and border safety. That's been his bread and butter. He has tried to talk about the economy, but he just cannot stay on message with all of his other flubs, including one just the other day where he was talking about being a protector of women, whether they like it or not. That was highly offensive. So the only thing that he really has going for him right now is immigration. As for Harris, her closing message is clear: it is women's health and their reproductive freedoms. She is hammering that. That message is resonating. Women are turning out to vote in droves, far exceeding men. Plus, she is being helped by an economy that has gotten better. We have a record stock market. Inflation is down. Gas prices are down. She's benefiting from that right now. But her closing message, clearly, is about reproductive health for women.

BLANK: We're already hearing that the outcome of the presidential election could be contested on Tuesday, especially if it's close in those swing states. So what are you anticipating Tuesday night? Will there be a concession speech from either party?

SANFORD: No, not from either party on Tuesday night, and I don't think we will ever get one from Donald Trump. I'm expecting though, Chris -- and I may live to eat my words on this one -- but I am expecting once all the votes are counted Kamala Harris is going to win this election. And it probably won't be as close as the polls say. She is closing strong. Trump is closing in a befuddled state, almost a comical state. You just mentioned a few minutes ago about him getting on a garbage truck and putting on striped suit. I just think that his schtick has worn out here at the end. But he will never concede. They will argue and go to court claiming irregularities and fraud, but I'm predicting that Kamala Harris will win this election.

