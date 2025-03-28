TN Politics: MSCS Intervention Plan Looks Different in Senate Version

WKNO TRANSCRIPT

CHRISTOPHER BLANK (Host): The debate over a state takeover of Memphis-Shelby County Schools continues this week with one curveball: a slightly different plan by a different local lawmaker. With us again is political analyst, Otis Sanford. Welcome back.

OTIS SANFORD: Thank you, Chris. Good to be with you.

BLANK: So, we've heard about Rep. Mark White's plan for the district takeover, which would involve a state-appointed oversight board. But Sen. Brent Taylor has another idea. Can you talk about how they differ?

SANFORD: Yes, I think Sen. Taylor's version does not create this state-appointed group of managers to sort of oversee the current school board. What Taylor's proposal does is gives more power to the Shelby County Commission to oversee in a much stronger way the school system -- even with the ability to remove certain board members and even a superintendent if necessary.

BLANK: You would think that the two of them aligning as Republicans -- Mark White and Brent Taylor -- would have coordinated a little bit more on these bills. But what do each of their versions say about their political perspective on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools issue? And which one do you think local officials would have a bigger appetite for?

SANFORD: I do think that Brent Taylor got a lot of more conversation with locals about the whole takeover issue. Mark White's plan, which was an early-on plan, didn't really take into account any kind of moderation here. As far as who will likely get the better support, I do think Brent Taylor's proposal has a little bit more support, primarily because it is not a full state takeover. By putting power in the hands of the county commissioners, I think that's a little bit more palatable than just having the governor and the leadership in the legislature just pick people to just oversee and run roughshod over the Memphis-Shelby County School Board.

BLANK: Well, I want to bring up another incident in the General Assembly this week. Memphis Rep. Justin Pearson, who wants to repeal the state's permit-less gun carry law, got very upset by some remarks made by another lawmaker during a committee hearing. And there is a video of this. But this led to Rep. Pearson getting up in that other lawmaker's face to the point he had to be pulled away. And it just seems to me that some of these political disagreements these days are getting way more personal in our legislature. And I wonder if you are, maybe, seeing the same thing?

SANFORD: Oh, absolutely, and it's not just in our legislature. I mean, look what look what's happening in Congress, for example. And even the President of the United States makes disparaging comments about people, including elected officials. I do think that Rep. Farmer should have just heard Rep. Pearson out. Let him have his say and then vote it down. There was no need for him to criticize Pearson for not being there, especially when he was excused from his absences because of the suicide death of his brother. And it's just another example of our lack of civility.

BLANK: I do think we have to say something about Rep. Pearson getting up in another lawmaker's face. I mean, you can yell and scream, but that seemed to be just a little bit over the top to me.

SANFORD: Well, I agree with that, but mostly it was verbal. I just think that, in this case, and I'm not trying to completely defend him because civility cuts both ways. But his brother's death really affected him and the fact that his brother committed suicide, it was was even worse. But you're right. You should never get that confrontational where you're getting in somebody else's face. I mean, this is not parliament in South Korea where they fight all the time. That should not have happened.

BLANK: It could be getting there, Otis.

SANFORD: Well, I wouldn't be surprised.

BLANK: Well, finally, let's talk about one thing that have most Tennessee lawmakers on the same page. Tougher penalties for people who take or distribute intimate photos or videos. There is widespread support for this. Tell us about the main legislation, this Voyeurism Victims Act.

SANFORD: This is one of a series of bills that are going through the legislature right now that has bipartisan support, as it should have.

BLANK: Giving victims of people who distribute these photos -- and sometimes, you know, we've heard of it called revenge porn, you know, people sending pictures out. There haven't been consequences in the past for that. This seems to be something that many, many law makers are on board with.

SANFORD: As they should be. Think about the victims here and not only the embarrassment, but just everything about it: the trauma that is associated with that. And sometimes it's not from a consensual sexual encounter, sometimes people are just having secret cameras somewhere where that they're not involved with the person. It's a shameful thing.

I hope the toughest of these bills, I hope they pass, and have teeth to them where these people who do this will be held accountable.

