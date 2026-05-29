TN Politics: Democrats seek competitive candidates for new districts

WKNO TRANSCRIPT

CHRISTOPHER BLANK (Host): Tennessee's new congressional maps are designed to ensure Republicans win all of the state's nine seats. But this is not stopping Democrats from giving it a shot, however long the odds. With us again is political analyst Otis Sanford. Welcome back.

OTIS SANFORD: Thank you, Chris. Good to be with you.

BLANK: Otis, last week we talked about the Republican candidates and how they're really tied to more rural areas of the state. Which brings us to a town called Columbia, Tennessee. Have you ever been there?

SANFORD: I have not been there.

BLANK: Okay. Well, it is about 45 miles south of Nashville. It's a little bigger than Germantown, about 50,000 people. And as in Memphis, the new map cuts this town down the middle. Both halves are now connected to Memphis, almost like a couple of new suburbs. But this burb has a Democratic mayor named Chaz Molder. He is a U of M Law School grad and he's running to beat Andy Ogles in District 5. Why do some Democrats, even local Memphis Democrats, think he might have a chance?

SANFORD: Well, there are a couple of major reasons. One is Chaz Molder is a pretty attractive candidate. He served 8 years as the mayor of Columbia and he has connections into that northwestern part of the state. His father-in-law is Craig Fitzhugh, who is the mayor of Ripley and a very popular guy up in that part of what is now District 5. He's a former state representative, he's going to be campaigning heavily for his son-in-law. But the main thing here is: if his expected opponent, Andy Ogles, gets the nomination, Andy Ogles is the worst possible incumbent. He has been racked with scandal, and I think that this is a winnable district based on what the turnout will be.

BLANK: And it also shows that maybe Democrats could run somebody who has rural connections, I suppose.

SANFORD: No doubt about it. Chaz Molder has those connections in the rural areas. Plus, having, as you said, gone to U of M Law School, he has some connections here, as well. And again, I just think of all the three districts that have been gerrymandered here, District 5 is emerging as a possible pick off for the Democrats if Democratic voters turn out in a big way and they will have to to win.

BLANK: Congressman David Kustoff in District 8, which stretches out of Memphis along I-40 and picks up Jackson, probably has the least amount of change on this map. Are there any Democrats who could challenge him there?

SANFORD: I think the only one who really has a shot is Heidi Kuhn, who is the current Criminal Court Clerk. She just ran for County Mayor, but she was defeated there. It'll be a really long shot for her. David Kustoff is an entrenched incumbent, somewhat popular in the rural areas of his district. And as you said, his district didn't change all that much. It did give him more of Shelby County and Memphis, though. So, he will have to campaign a little bit more here in Memphis, which he has not done. But I think it'll be a miracle if David Kustoff loses.

BLANK: District 9, which used to be most of Memphis, now stretches along the bottom of the state. Incumbent Democrat Steve Cohen dropped out of the race, but his main opponent is still in it, Rep. Justin J. Pearson. But this week, State Sen. London Lamar announced she's also running and has Cohen's endorsement. Tell us about this match up.

SANFORD: Well, this is a very intriguing match up here, Chris. You have a fairly consensus-type candidate in London Lamar. She's been in both the State House and now in the State Senate. She's tried to reach across party lines on some issues, especially related to women's issues. And then you have Justin J. Pearson who is considered a firebrand, very liberal firebrand at that. And so you got two different political styles here. And so the reason I think this is going to be a very interesting campaign [is] because we'll see what the voters really want in a nominee. Do they want somebody like Justin Pearson who is not afraid to get in your face--and he has gotten in the face of Republicans for the last two or three years? Or do you want someone who is probably more of a consensus builder? And so, I'm going to be watching this race very closely.

BLANK: Well, so these new districts still depend on the outcome of some lawsuits that are quickly making their way through state and federal courts. We saw a little progress on some cases this week. For Democrats, they are setbacks. So, looking at the initial rulings, what are the odds we could revert to the old maps before August?

SANFORD: I think it's very slim now. I mean, there's still one or two cases still out there in federal court. We'll see where they go, but we're running up against a clock here now, and since that Chancery Court case in Davidson County ended in disappointment for the Democrats, I think we are pretty much looking at new district lines that will be enforced for the August primary and the November general. It's looking bleak for the Democrats right now.

