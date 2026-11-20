WKNO TRANSCRIPT

CHRISTOPHER BLANK (Host): Marsha Blackburn ran for governor with a promise to keep the Volunteer State in Donald Trump's hands. Her priorities included border security and fighting China. But as governor-elect, she's begun to face media questions around real issues for Tennesseans. With us to talk about that and more is political analyst Otis Sanford. Welcome back.

OTIS SANFORD: Thank you, Chris. Good to be here.

BLANK: Otis, let's start with one of her favorite causes, school vouchers. More people are seeing vouchers for what they are: taxpayer funding of private schools in a state that ranks at the bottom for public school funding. Blackburn's campaign was backed by pro-voucher groups. Do you think her efforts to expand vouchers here will face some pushback, maybe even from some Republicans?

SANFORD: Oh, I think so, for a couple of reasons. One is there's never been a huge appetite for vouchers among some Republicans in the first place. And the second thing is some Republicans lost in the last election. The Democrats were able to flip a few seats, and so the appetite is not there for vouchers the way I think Blackburn and outgoing Gov. Bill Lee thinks they are.

BLANK: Another thing she's mentioned is closing the state primaries to party members only. Currently, we have open primaries. You can vote for members of either party. Is this a popular idea in the legislature?

SANFORD: It depends on who you're talking to, Chris. But I think it's a horrible idea. Believe it or not, there are a lot of independents in Tennessee. And really, they showed up this time in this election. Democrats, they closed that gap because of independent voters. There are just some people who cross over based on what the election is. I think this is a terrible idea, and I hope it gets more pushback than it's actually getting right now.

BLANK: Well, let's turn for a minute to Jerri Green. Though she narrowly lost the governor's race, she now wants to run for the State Senate seat that will likely be vacated by Brent Taylor when he officially becomes a congressman. What does the Shelby County political establishment think about her running for that office?

SANFORD: Since it's fairly new, I don't have the pulse of what a lot of establishment politicos, especially on the Democratic side, think about it. I think that'll come in the next few weeks. Let's be clear: Jerri Green ran a pretty good gubernatorial campaign. And so, you know, her stock is fairly high. But I'll have to wait and see how people in political circles, especially Democrats, how they feel about this.

BLANK: Well, Memphis Mayor Paul Young also soft-launched his re-election campaign with a fundraiser last Friday. You know, everything he might take some credit for in his first term -- the drop in crime rate, the increased tax revenue from data centers -- also comes with this kind of political tradeoff. Many Democrats think he has compromised a little too much. So what's going to be his biggest challenge in the months ahead?

SANFORD: Well, I think his biggest challenge -- and you just mentioned it -- the data center issue is not going away. And that continues to be an albatross around his neck. Matter of fact, it's one of the factors that helped Scott Colom win DeSoto County: data centers. And so I think that's going to be an issue for the mayor. I'm already hearing that there are people lining up to challenge him because they don't think that he has stood up for Memphis quite enough.

BLANK: Well, the state oversight board of Memphis-Shelby County Schools met again this week. And even though they don't have, yet, the the legal authority to carry out decisions, one of the more surprising proposals we heard was the possible closure of up to 60 local schools. A board member says this would right-size the district as enrollment is shrinking. And it's interesting because this was pitched as something only this oversight board can do because it could ignore public outcry over closing schools, whereas elected officials would have to face the political music for this. Isn't letting this management do what it wants without consequences the whole point of this school takeover?

SANFORD: Well, you raise a good question. Yes, they are feeding into the idea that they get to make decisions and not be accountable to the public for it. Closing schools has always been a big issue, and not just in Memphis, but anywhere. And I'm not saying that some schools don't need to be closed for various reasons: academic, school enrollment, deteriorating infrastructure. There are a lot of things that could require schools to be closed, and we've closed schools in the past. But we need to have some transparency over it. That's one of the things that I'm really having a problem with with this oversight board anyway. Even though they still can't make any formal decisions, they are not being all that transparent about a lot of different things. And closing schools requires a lot of transparency and openness that this oversight board or takeover board, however you want to call it, even though they are not elected, they need to be accountable to the public.

