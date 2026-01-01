General Rules For WKNO Giveaways

WKNO Public Media’s 91.1 FM, WKNO News, (“WKNO”) conducts giveaways from time to time, awarding tickets and/or other prizes to participants. By participating in any of these giveaways, participants agree to be bound by these rules. Rules apply to all ticket and promotional giveaways conducted by WKNO where a prize is awarded (tickets, books, etc.), unless a more specific set of rules is referenced for a particular giveaway. If the specific rules for a particular giveaway conflict with the following general rules, the specific rules will control.

NO PURCHASE OR DONATION IS NECESSARY TO ENTER GIVEAWAYS.

A purchase or donation will not increase chances of winning.

ELIGIBILITY

Giveaways are open to U.S. residents 18 years of age and older.

Employees, board members and interns of WKNO, their families, and household members are not eligible.

Only one winner per household or per 30-day period is permitted.

CHANCE OF WINNING

Chance of winning depends upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission given to WKNO to use winner’s name and hometown without additional compensation. WKNO will not disclose to the public any entrant or winner address, phone number, or email contact information. WKNO reserves the right to cancel any giveaway and not award any prize in the event that in its judgment unforeseen developments warrant cancellation.

HOW TO ENTER

For the specifics of current giveaways, check www.WKNOFM.org/giveaways regularly. All giveaway entries must be submitted through the giveaway entry form at www.WKNOFM.org/giveaways. All entries must be received by WKNO by the time specified end of the giveaway. All entries must include the individual’s first and last names and valid email address.

SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION OF WINNER

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries received, unless otherwise specified. Odds of winning will depend on the number of entries received. Winners will be notified by WKNO by email. If the winner has not responded within a 48-hour period following notification, WKNO reserves the right to withdraw the award and select an alternative winner. If a winner fails to accept a prize for any reason, no make good prize will be awarded.

PRIZES

The value of each prize is determined by the prize vendor’s suggested retail price or by the retail price the prize is currently known to be selling for at the time the offer was published and is subject to change. WKNO is not responsible for replacing tickets as a result of show or event cancellation, weather conditions, performer travel arrangements, lost tickets, or any other event beyond the control of WKNO. Prizes are not redeemable for cash, are non-transferable, and may not be substituted for another prize. Prizes are offered “as is” with no written, express, or implied warranty and may be subject to restriction or blackout dates.

GENERAL

By participating in giveaways, participants agree to these rules, and that WKNO and its employees, officers, directors and sponsors will have no liability for any injuries, losses, or damages of any kind resulting from their use of the prize or their participation in the giveaway.

By participating in giveaways, participants agree to furnish WKNO their legal name, address, phone number, date of birth and social security number is needed for fulfillment and tax purposes.

All taxes (federal, state, local or otherwise) on prizes and all expenses related to acceptance and use of prizes are the sole responsibility of prize winner. Winners may be required to complete a W-9, affidavit of eligibility, tax acknowledgement, or other forms as may be necessary. If the proper forms are not completed and returned, prizes will be considered forfeited and will not be awarded.

WKNO is not responsible for failures in technology such as but not limited to technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any web site or online service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Proof of e-mailing and/or mailing does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt.

WKNO shall have the final decision on any and all claims concerning giveaways and reserves the right to disqualify any giveaway entrant if these Rules are not followed.

WKNO may utilize Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to promote sweepstakes or giveaways, from time to time. Participants acknowledge that any such promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.

All applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations apply, and all giveaways will be governed by the laws of the State of Tennessee. The exclusive jurisdiction and venue for any dispute arising out a giveaway shall be Memphis, Tennessee. Void wherever prohibited by law.

WKNO reserves the right amend the rules to any giveaway at any time. These rules are subject to change at the sole discretion of WKNO.

WKNO reserves the right to cancel any giveaway and not award any prize if in its judgment unforeseen developments warrant cancellation.