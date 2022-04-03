© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: Knights Were Basically The Mafia Of Medieval Europe

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published April 3, 2022 at 7:30 AM CDT
There was once a time when there were only occasional federal taxes, no 9-to-5 jobs and farmers markets as far as the eye could see. And then the Black Death came and ruined the whole thing.

This was back in Europe during the 12th and 13th centuries, often called the High Middle Ages. And life back then was pretty rough. You were either in the country working for a knight, who was basically a mafia thug, or living in the city under the rules of a guild, who would throw you out of town if they didn't like what you were doing.

Savannah Smith
