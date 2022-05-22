© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: How An NPR Intern And The President of Georgia Broke a Guinness World Record

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published May 22, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT
The people behind the Guinness World Records used to make money by, well, selling books. But with the rise of the Internet came a decline in book sales, and so they had to create a new business model — selling publicity.

This is the story of how Guinness (yeah, like the brewery) got into the business of record-breaking, and how one Planet Money intern broke a world record involving the president of Georgia, the former Soviet republic.

Savannah Smith
