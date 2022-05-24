2022 Arkansas Primary Elections

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heavily favored to be the nominee to replace incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited. Her primary opponent is radio talk show host Doc Washburn.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.



Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.