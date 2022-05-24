© 2022 WKNO FM
WKNOFM_HeaderColor-01.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

2022 Arkansas Primary Elections

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT
arkansas_state_map_with_long_shadow.jpg

See the results of the 2022 Arkansas Primary Elections.

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there are runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Arkansas, former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is heavily favored to be the nominee to replace incumbent Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is term-limited. Her primary opponent is radio talk show host Doc Washburn.

Polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET.


Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Special Coverages
Savannah Smith
See stories by Savannah Smith