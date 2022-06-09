Watch: Jan. 6 commission hearings - Day 1

Watch as the PBS NewsHour's special coverage of the hearing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Before the hearing begins, the PBS NewsHour's Nicole Ellis will take a look at what we've learned about the attack since that day, including conversations with Julian Zelizer, a Princeton University professor of history, on the fallout for democracy, and the NewsHour's Lisa Desjardins, who reported from inside the Capitol as it was attacked and will cover the committee's hearing.

Thursday's hearing is the first of several the committee, led by Reps. Bennie Thomas, D-Miss., and Liz Cheney R-Wyo., plans to hold this month to lay out key findings. The nine-member panel has interviewed dozens of witnesses, including those within the Secret Service and the White House along with members of law enforcement, Congress and former President Donald Trump's family. They've subpoenaed more than 100 people to testify in the months leading up to the hearings. A select few have also been indicted by the Department of Justice for being in contempt of Congress after refusing to participate

