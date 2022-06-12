Watch: You Can Find An Irish Pub Wherever You Go

In the 1970s, Irish architecture student Mel McNally spent his final year in school studying the design of Irish pubs (partly as an excuse to drink with his buddies). They hit up all the famous pubs in Dublin, and brought along their sketchbooks and measuring tape to answer one question: What makes these places work?

Their findings resulted in an international business and now, McNally ships Irish pubs to every corner of the globe in 40-foot long containers. And inside of those crates are the elements he's found that'll make an Irish pub "authentic."