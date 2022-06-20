© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: 4 Historical U.S. Landmarks Threatened by Climate Change

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published June 20, 2022 at 5:25 AM CDT
The American landscape is steeped in rich and sometimes painful history, but many of the sites where we go to learn about our past are now at risk as our planet warms. Many U.S. monuments are facing risks from sea level rise, coastal erosion, wildfires and more.

As summer unofficially kicks off, the PBS NewsHour talks to Katherine Malone-France, chief preservation officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation, about four unique monuments facing climate-related risks.
Source: PBS NewsHour

Savannah Smith
