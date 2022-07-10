Watch: There's No Such Thing As Fancy Vodka
Vodka is, by definition, colorless, odorless, and tasteless. But some vodkas cost much more than others. Why?
The answer begins with the story of Sidney Frank, the man who basically created modern liquor marketing and changed the industry.
Like any good Planet Money Shorts episode, this one’s got a few fake mustaches, and one extremely scratchy suit. From Jägermeister to top-shelf vodka, witness the birth of a brave new world in liquor marketing.
This episode is based on a podcast originally produced in collaboration with the Sporkful food podcast.