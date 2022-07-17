© 2022 WKNO FM
Watch: Can Your Cemetery Really Bury You Forever?

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published July 17, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT
maxresdefault-2.jpg

If you die in America, chances are the cemetery is going to promise to maintain your grave forever. Americans take this for granted, but it is a whacky, wild promise that we maybe should not be making.

In a lot of other countries, you basically rent a grave unil they dig up your bones to make room for the next guy. And yet, in America this forever-grave thing is actually in most states' law. With the exception of religious cemeteries (which often do this anyways), the state regulates how cemeteries save to ensure, theoretically, that they can maintain a grave forever.

It's a weird country to die in. So, we made a weirder video about it.

Savannah Smith
