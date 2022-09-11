They Lost Loved Ones In 9/11. NPR Invited Them To Leave A Voicemail In Their Memory
Over a year ago, NPR set up an old phone booth in Brooklyn Bridge Park — across the river from the new World Trade Center — and invited people to leave a voicemail for someone they lost on 9/11. These are the messages.
Voicemails are deeply embedded into memories of 9/11. On that day in 2001, as people all across New York City tried to get hold of their friends and family, cellphone networks were overloaded. And for some of the victims inside the planes and towers, leaving a voicemail was their last way of communicating with their loved ones.