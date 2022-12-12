Going Backwards on Child Poverty | The Indicator
As the school year ends, so have some of the pandemic-era relief measures for families with children. For two years, U.S. public schools provided free meals for all students. But that's stopping at the end of June. The expanded child tax credit also expired in December of last year.
The ending of these temporary benefits leaves families vulnerable in a period of high inflation, and threatens to further erode progress made in reducing child poverty during the pandemic. WHAT IS “THE INDICATOR”? A little show about big ideas. From the people who make Planet Money, The Indicator helps you make sense of what's happening today. It's a quick hit of insight into work, business, the economy, and everything else. Listen weekday afternoons.