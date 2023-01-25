© 2023 WKNO FM
Small America Vs. Big Internet | Planet Money

WKNO | By Savannah Smith
Published January 25, 2023 at 3:38 AM CST
Planet Money

If you've ever lived in small-town America, you know how bad the internet can sometimes be. So one town in North Carolina decided: If we can't make fast internet come to us, we'll build it ourselves. And they did. Enter Big Internet.

This episode, we look at what happened when the City of Wilson decided to try and start its own internet provider, and how it started a fight that spread to dozens of states, a fight about whether cities should even be allowed to compete with big internet providers, and what the effect the outcome might have on working remotely.

Savannah Smith
