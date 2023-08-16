Here's Why Black Students are Defaulting | The Indicator
One course after another, one year after another. Suddenly, you're left with thousands of dollars in student loans with no guarantee of graduation. For many Black students like Aniya Morina, this is a familiar tale.
Today on The Indicator, we explore why Black borrowers are three times more likely to default on their student loans than white borrowers. From the intergenerational wealth gap to discrimination in the labor market, to the type of majors and colleges they choose, find out how Black students are often disadvantaged even before college starts.