The Monetization of College Sports | The Indicator
For student athletes, long gone are the days of shady, under-the-cover deals. After the NCAA changed its stance on NIL – that's name, image, and likeness for short – college sports stars are now able to pursue brand deals with different sponsors from the local taco shop to Lamborghini.
On today's show, delve into the long (and ongoing) battle for financial compensation in the world of college athletics and what repercussions we are seeing in the game a year on.