Inflation & Drinking Buddies | Planet Money
It's time for macroeconomics! What makes a country grow richer? Is there a "right" level of unemployment? What rhymes with 'paradox of thrift'? Also, inflation, we'll get to inflation.
Inflation can be one of the scariest forces in the economy. As prices rise and your dollar doesn't go as far, you feel poorer, and it's all out of your control. To better understand inflation, we turn to the story of Brazil, where, in the 90s, hyperinflation threatened to derail the whole economy until the country turned to a group of unlikely heroes: four drinking buddies.