Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Iran’s Involvement in the Israel-Palestine Conflict | NPR

"If this situation continues, and women and children and civilians are still killed in Gaza and the West Bank, anything will be possible," Abdollahian said.

The U.S. State Department says Iran has long provided weapons and support for Hamas. Ali Barakeh, a senior Hamas official based in Beirut has said that Iran provided "help and support" for its Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel where Israeli authorities say the group killed more than 1,400 people and took some 220 hostages.

Iran's warning comes as Israeli military operations have killed more than 7,000 Palestinians, according to health officials in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, and displaced more than a million others. Israel has acknowledged civilian casualties but contends its aim is to rid the territory of Hamas fighters.