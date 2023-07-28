Your Resource for the 2023 Shelby County Municipal Election

Key Dates:

First Day to Pick up Petitions Monday, May 22, 2023

First Day for Absentee Request Friday, July 7, 2023

Qualifying Deadline Thursday, July 20, 2023 12:00 Noon

Withdrawal Deadline Thursday, July 27, 2023

Memphis Mayoral Debate Tuesday, August 15 at 7:00 p.m.

(You can watch live on wknofm.org, WKNO/Channel 10, WKNO App, and YouTube — or listen live on 91.1 FM)

Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, September 5, 2023

First Day of Early Voting Friday, September 15, 2023

Last Day for Absentee Request Thursday, September 28, 2023

Last Day of Early Voting Saturday, September 30, 2023

Election Day Thursday, October 5, 2023

Run-Off (If Required) Thursday, November 16, 2023

________

What should I know or do before election day?

Complete the following checklist, so you are prepared for the upcoming election. If you are unsure about how to proceed in completing a part of this checklist, read the information below for guidance.

Make sure you are registered to vote (or that your voter registration is up-to-date). Know where your polling place is. If you can't make it to your polling place on election day, make sure you are registered for absentee voting before Thursday, September 28 Research who and what will be on your ballot.

**On August 15 at 7:00 p.m. watch the Memphis Mayoral Debate 2023 live on wknofm.org, WKNO/Channel 10, WKNO App, and YouTube — or listen live on 91.1 FM. Find out what to expect when you go to the polling place.

________

1. Information on Registering to Vote:

In order to register in Shelby County:



You must be a US citizen, AND

You must be at least 18 years old on or before the next election, AND

You must be a resident of Shelby County, AND

You must NOT have been convicted of a felony, or if you have, your voting rights must have been restored.



Register to vote online by clicking here.

Register to vote in paper form (mail-in or hand deliver) by clicking here.

Mail the application to:

Shelby County Election Commission

980 Nixon Drive

Memphis, TN 38134

Applications may be hand-delivered to either location:



980 Nixon Drive 157 Poplar, Suite 137 Memphis, TN 38134 Memphis, TN 38103

Already registered to vote?

If you are registered to vote but want to access Tennessee's "Voter Registration Lookup", click here.

Need to change your voter registration address? Click here to access the form.



Must print. Digital signatures will not be accepted.

You can can the form and email it to: voteinfo@shelbycountytn.gov OR

Mail it to:

Shelby County Election Commission

980 Nixon Drive

Memphis, TN 38134

________

2. Where is my polling place?

If you don't know your polling place, click here.



Type in your address in Shelby County. Include the city after the address. (123 Main Memphis for example.) Click on the little blue square to the left of the box that appears in the center of the screen. Hit the + sign in the upper left-hand corner of the screen several times to zoom in. This will make sure that your cursor is actually on your address.

________

3. What if I can't make it to my polling place on election day?

You can request an absentee ballot by Thursday, September 28.

Click here to request your absentee ballot.

Scan and email your absentee application to: absenteevoting@shelbycountytn.gov OR



Mail your application to:

Shelby County Election Commission

PO Box 342798

Bartlett, TN 38184-2798

Unsure if you qualify for absentee voting? Click here to read the guidelines for absentee voting.

________

4. What will be on the ballot?

To find the certified candidates for October 5, 2023 [updated 07/27/2023], click here.

To find petitions issued and filed [as of NOON 07/20/2023], click here.

**On August 15 at 7:00 p.m. watch the Memphis Mayoral Debate 2023 live on wknofm.org, WKNO/Channel 10, WKNO App, and YouTube — or listen live on 91.1 FM.

________

5. What should I expect when I go to vote?

Have your photo ID ready. Click here to read the guide on acceptable forms of ID for voting day.

*When voting, your voter registration card is not physically required.

When you arrive, you will need to provide a poll worker with your photo ID. A poll worker will check you in and give you a voter access card, which will allow you to access a voting machine. The card does not store or hold records of your votes. Once you are checked in, another poll worker will direct you to an available voting machine. You will insert your voter access card into the machine. The machine screen will provide instructions, once you've thoroughly read the directions, it's time to vote! Vote for the candidates of your choice and skip any races that you do not wish to vote on. After you have finished voting, a summary page will appear and allow you to review your choices. If you are satisfied with your votes, then press the "Cast Ballot" button. Once you press "Cast Ballot" you can't make any changes to your voting choices. Your voter access card will pop out, make sure to collect the card Take your voter access card to the next poll worker Collect your "I Voted Sticker"

If you have any questions or need assistance, poll workers are there to help you but you can't receive any assistance from candidates.

For more information on what to expect on election day, click here.

________

Questions?

Visit:

electionsshelbytn.gov

https://sos.tn.gov/govotetn

OR

Call:

(901) 222-6800

