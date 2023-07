2023 Election News & Announcements

About This Section

Key Dates:

First Day to Pick up Petitions Monday, May 22, 2023

First Day for Absentee Request Friday, July 7, 2023

Qualifying Deadline Thursday, July 20, 2023 12:00 Noon

Withdrawal Deadline Thursday, July 27, 2023

Voter Registration Deadline Tuesday, September 5, 2023

First Day of Early Voting Friday, September 15, 2023

Last Day for Absentee Request Thursday, September 28, 2023

Last Day of Early Voting Saturday, September 30, 2023

Election Day Thursday, October 5, 2023

Run-Off (If Required) Thursday, November 16, 2023