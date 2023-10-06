BTH: Journalist Roundtable on 2023 Memphis Election

The City of Memphis's 2023 municipal Election Day was Thursday, October 5. Despite early voting numbers, voter turnout was among some of the lowest in the city's history, says Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

Dries and The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells discuss election results with host Eric Barnes, including Paul Young's journey to winning the ticket for mayor of Memphis.

Wrapping up, guests talk the process of runoff elections and what is on the ballot for November's runoff.