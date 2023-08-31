BTH: Paul Young on his Mayoral Plans if Elected

Paul Young, the current President and CEO of the Downtown Memphis Commission, is among the candidates running for Memphis Mayor. Young's top priority if elected in October, will be to bring together various organizations and branches of government to tackle the increasing crime rate in Memphis.

Young says he knows a Mayor can not single-handedly combat crime or any other issue facing the city. Be a mayor can serve as a collaborator and bring everyone to the table to find solutions.

Joining this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries, Young discusses his agenda and priorities if elected. In addition, Young talks about his stance on crime, economic development incentives, property taxes, and more.