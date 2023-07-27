BTH: Michelle McKissack on Running for Memphis Mayor

Michelle McKissack, currently serving on the Memphis-Shelby County Schools Board in District 1, is running for Memphis Mayor. McKissack says it's time for someone with a fresh perspective to become mayor. Raised in Memphis, McKissack says she's invested in solutions and will aim to "buck the status quo."

Discussing her administration priorities if elected mayor, McKissack joins this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.

**Watch the Memphis Mayoral Debate 2023 live on wknofm.org, WKNO/Channel 10, WKNO App, and YouTube — or listen live on 91.1 FM.

