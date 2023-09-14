BTH: Willie Herenton on his Campaign for Memphis Mayor

First elected in 1991, Willie Herenton served as Mayor of Memphis for 17 consecutive years before his resignation in 2009. Against the wishes of his children, Herenton says, he is once again running for Mayor of Memphis because he "could not sit on the sidelines anymore." Herenton adds that after looking at all the candidates for Mayor he did not think he "could not truthfully say that [he] felt comfortable with any of the candidates being in the mayor's office and having the capabilities to address the deep challenges of Memphis." Herenton believes that his background in public service and having served as mayor before gives him an advantage in helping to solve some of Memphis' top issues.

Herenton joins this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries. He discusses his plan of action for crime, education, infrastructure and more.