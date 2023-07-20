BTH: Mayoral Candidate J.W. Gibson on his Campaign Priorities

J.W. Gibson, a business owner and former Shelby County Commissioner (2006-2010), is among the candidates running for Memphis Mayor. Gibson says his background and experience provide a different, business-oriented approach to some of the City's biggest problems, like economic development, public safety, infrastructure, and more. If elected, Gibson says collaboration across the board, with various sectors of the City's government, will be key.

Discussing his administration's plans if elected, Gibson joins this week's Channel 10 Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries.