BTH: Journalist Roundtable on State Legislature, Elections, Criminal Justice and More

In May 2023, over a month after the Nashville school shooting at The Covenant School, Governor Bill Lee called for a special Tennessee General Assembly on "public safety and preserving constitutional rights."

The special session, which happened in August, lasted for just over a week. Out of hundreds of bills filed on public safety and gun legislation, only four bills were allowed by the Tennessee State Senate, says The Memphis Flyer's Toby Sells.

"Many feel like very little got done [during the special session]," adds Sells during this week's WKNO/Channel 10's Behind the Headlines with host Eric Barnes and The Daily Memphian reporters Bill Dries and Julia Baker. In addition to the state legislature, guests talk about the upcoming city election and criminal justice.

Guests also discuss Memphis Zoo layoffs and local public space controversies surrounding the Brooks Museum move downtown, as well as, Tom Lee Park and Memphis in May.