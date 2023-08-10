BTH: Van Turner on his Candidacy for Memphis Mayor

Van Turner, a former County Commissioner and former President of the Memphis branch of the NAACP, is running for Memphis Mayor in the City's 2023 general election. Turner believes his experience in county government makes him the ideal choice for running the city.

Turner joins this week's Behind the Headlines on Channel 10 with host Eric Barnes and Daily Memphian reporter Bill Dries to discuss his plans if elected mayor, including strategies on crime, bail reform, and the city's infrastructure.

**Watch the Memphis Mayoral Debate 2023 live Tuesday, August 15th at 7:00 PM on wknofm.org, WKNO/Channel 10, WKNO App, and YouTube — or listen live on 91.1 FM.

