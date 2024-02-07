Karen, Miss Ann & America's History Of Entitled White Women | Code Switch
"Karen" has become cultural shorthand for a white woman who wields her race as a cudgel. And look, we all love to hate a good Karen. But where did this archetype come from? What will the next iteration of Karen be? And what are we missing by focusing on the Karens of the world?
