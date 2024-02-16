Exploring the State of Disability in America | Disability Reframed
Roughly one in four adults in the United States is living with a disability. In “Disability Reframed”, PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff takes a broad look at the unique challenges facing those Americans.
Through a series of in-depth reports, Woodruff explores the battles to supply and receive disability care, fights for wage equality, and how climate change disproportionately impacts disabled populations.
ASL interpretation provided by April Jackson-Woodard.