Exploring the State of Disability in America | Disability Reframed

WKNO
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST

Roughly one in four adults in the United States is living with a disability. In “Disability Reframed”, PBS NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff takes a broad look at the unique challenges facing those Americans.

Through a series of in-depth reports, Woodruff explores the battles to supply and receive disability care, fights for wage equality, and how climate change disproportionately impacts disabled populations.

ASL interpretation provided by April Jackson-Woodard.
