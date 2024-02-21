The Complicated Myth Of 'Outside Agitators' At Protests | Code Switch
Whenever a protest boils up, it's a safe bet that public officials will quickly blame any violence or disruption on "outside agitators." But what, exactly, does it mean to be an agitator? And can these mysterious outsiders be a force for good?
Originally posted to YouTube: Sept. 3, 2020.
