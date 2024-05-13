Lasting Legacies: A White House Celebration of AA and NHPI Heritage and History
On May 13, 2024, the White House and the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) will host a historic, community-wide celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AA and NHPI) Heritage Month at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium.
This landmark event in the heart of our nation’s capital will commemorate 25 years since the creation of the White House Initiative and the President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders. For the first time, current and former leaders spanning five presidential administrations will gather to honor this historic milestone and reflect on the progress AA and NHPI communities have achieved over the past 25 years.