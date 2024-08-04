© 2024 WKNO FM
Protests over election results in Venezuela aren't losing steam

By Carrie Kahn,
Ayesha Rascoe
Published August 4, 2024 at 7:19 AM CDT

Venezuela's president, Nicolas Maduro, continues to insist he won last week's election, but proof is scarce. Meanwhile, Venezuelans continue to protest.

