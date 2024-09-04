© 2024 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Pecan Pie that Helped Pass the Civil Rights Act

WKNO
Published September 4, 2024 at 2:35 PM CDT

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have vastly different views on climate change. Time Magazine's Justin Worland tells us more.

Then, the Wall Street Journal reports that the CEO of U.S. Steel is pushing back against mounting opposition to the sale of U.S. Steel to the Japanese company Nippon Steel. Reporter Bob Tita joins us.

And, chef Anne Byrn's "Baking in the American South" mixes traditional Southern treats with history. Byrn talks about the new cookbook.

We'd love to hear your thoughts on the podcast. Take the survey here or at wbur.org/survey.
Tags
Here & Now