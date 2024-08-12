Here & Now

-
During Michigan's primary this year, more than 100,000 people cast 'uncommitted' ballots to challenge President Biden's position on the war against Hamas in Gaza.
In Taos, New Mexico, a community of people live in self-sufficient Earthships made of recycled materials. Host Peter O'Dowd reports on how these off-grid refuges operate.
Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to debate on Sept. 10. Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey and NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montenaro join us to discuss that and the week in political news.