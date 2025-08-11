Israeli Strike Kills Journalists in Gaza

Israel targeted a journalist tent in Gaza City, killing five Al Jazeera journalists Sunday, including prominent correspondent Anas al-Sharif. The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 192 journalists have been killed since the start of the war nearly two years ago. Mohamed Moawad, Al Jazeera’s managing editor, joins us to talk about the loss of his colleagues.

And, President Trump took the unprecedented move on Monday of placing the Washington, D.C. police department under federal control and sending in National Guard troops to fight crime in the nation's capital, despite statistics showing violent crime declining 26% since last year. WAMU's Alex Koma details White House plans to use federal forces in D.C.

Then, Chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices are selling advanced artificial intelligence chips to China, and national security experts have major concerns. The deal requires the two companies to pay 15% of chip sales revenue to the U.S. government. The Jamestown Foundation’s Peter Mattis explains more.