Here and Now on WKNO HD-2

Breaking news. Supreme Court rulings. Thoughtful interviews.

A live production of NPR and WBUR Boston, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country, Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation.

The show's daily lineup includes interviews with newsmakers, NPR reporters and contributors, plus innovators and artists from across the U.S. and around the globe.

Monday - Thursday
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Friday
12:00 PM- 1:00 PM