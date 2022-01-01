Here and Now on WKNO HD-2

Breaking news. Supreme Court rulings. Thoughtful interviews.

A live production of NPR and WBUR Boston, in collaboration with public radio stations across the country, Here & Now reflects the fluid world of news as it’s happening in the middle of the day, with timely, smart and in-depth news, interviews and conversation.

The show's daily lineup includes interviews with newsmakers, NPR reporters and contributors, plus innovators and artists from across the U.S. and around the globe.

Monday - Thursday

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Friday

12:00 PM- 1:00 PM

