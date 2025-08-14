Missouri Republicans Repeal Paid Sick Leave Law Approved by Voters

A voter-approved mandate in Missouri for employers to provide paid sick leave is set to go away later this month after Republican lawmakers repealed it. St. Louis Public Radio's Jason Rosenbaum.

Then, this week, a glacial outburst sent millions of gallons of water surging down the Mendenhall River that runs through Juneau, Alaska. Public Safety manager Sabrina Grubitz joins us.

And, dermatologists are stunned by a new movement that falsely claims that sunscreen — one of the proven ways to prevent skin cancer — is ineffective and even dangerous. Dr. Susan Taylor explains the science.