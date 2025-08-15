Spike Lee’s New Joint Reimagines a Classic

Spike Lee’s latest film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” is his reinterpretation of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film, “High and Low.” Denzel Washington stars as a music mogul faced with a moral dilemma: Should he fork over $17 million to save his driver and friend’s son? Lee joins us to talk more about the film as it hits theaters Friday.

And, radio legend Bruce Morrow, known as Cousin Brucie, reminisces about helping to introduce The Beatles 60 years ago when they kicked off a new era in rock 'n' roll by headlining at Shea Stadium in 1965.