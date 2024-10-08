Hurricane Milton's triple threat

Since then, the predicted wind intensity for Hurricane Milton has ebbed and flowed ahead of its expected landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

But for now, experts are calling it an "extremely life-threatening situation."

"This has the potential to be a type of storm not only that presents danger right now — not only can have serious damage — but also can have kind of that indelible mark on a community," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Click here to go to NPR.org and read the rest of this article >