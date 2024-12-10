What's Next for Syria After the Fall of Assad

The United States is assessing what's next for Syria after 13 years of civil war came to an abrupt end this weekend when Syrian rebels seized control of Damascus, ending the repressive 50-year rule of the Assad family. Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad fled to Russia. Security analyst Jim Walsh talks about what lies ahead for Syria, the Middle East, and United States foreign policy.

Then, President-elect Trump's pick to head the FBI, Kash Patel, lists officials in his 2023 book that he calls "members of the executive branch deep state." Trump has called it a blueprint "to help us take back the White House and remove these gangsters from all of government!" Former FBI special agent Asha Rangappa joins us.

And, police on Monday arrested a person of interest in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The New York Police Department says investigators found a document on Luigi Mangione that indicates "ill will toward corporate America." The killing of Thompson is raising fresh questions about what many people regard as a broken U.S. healthcare system. We speak with Georgetown University's Sabrina Corlette.