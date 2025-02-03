What to Expect From Trump's Tariffs

The U.S. and Mexico agree to put tariffs on hold for the next month, averting for now a trade war with one of the U.S.'s largest trading partners. Tariffs on goods from China and Canada are still set to take effect. Yale University's Amit Khandelwal joins us to discuss the economic impact of tariffs.

Then, Secretary of State Marco Rubio appointed himself the acting director of U.S. Agency for International Development or USAID after Trump adviser Elon Musk said he was shutting down the agency. NPR's Franco Ordoñez breaks down what's happening.

And, The Grammys saw the crowning of Beyoncé in a first Best Album and Best Country Album win. We get the latest with Jill Mapes of Hearing Things.