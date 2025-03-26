© 2025 WKNO FM
PBS and NPR Leaders Testify on Federal Support for Public Broadcasting in House Hearing

WKNO
Published March 26, 2025 at 8:30 AM CDT
Leaders from PBS and NPR will appear before the House DOGE subcommittee on Wednesday, facing questions about federal support for public broadcasting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the committee chair, has accused NPR and PBS of bias. PBS, NPR, and their respective local stations are funded in part by a $535 million appropriation provided by Congress through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, in addition to substantial foundation, corporate, and viewer donation support.
