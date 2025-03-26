PBS and NPR Leaders Testify on Federal Support for Public Broadcasting in House Hearing

Leaders from PBS and NPR will appear before the House DOGE subcommittee on Wednesday, facing questions about federal support for public broadcasting.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., the committee chair, has accused NPR and PBS of bias. PBS, NPR, and their respective local stations are funded in part by a $535 million appropriation provided by Congress through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, in addition to substantial foundation, corporate, and viewer donation support.