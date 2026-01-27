Josh Shapiro says ICE “creates danger” and “erodes trust” | NPR

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro hears from voters who he says want to “pull the covers” over their heads and retreat from the news. But he believes now is the moment to engage, and to make your voice heard in the midterms.

The Democrat presides over what he calls the “swingiest swing state in the country.” And he’s up for reelection this fall.

In a conversation with NPR's Scott Detrow outside Philadelphia, Shapiro also discussed his new memoir, Where We Keep the Light, Department of Homeland Security actions in Minnesota and elsewhere, how his Jewish faith inform his leadership, and whether he has his eyes on the White House in 2028.