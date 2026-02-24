President Donald Trump’s 2026 State of the Union Address | PBS News Special Coverage

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term on Tuesday, after 13 months of break-neck deregulation, a record number of executive actions, mass layoffs, federal deployments, and much more.

Yet, with midterm elections on the horizon, a number of pain points threaten to overshadow the list of accomplishments Trump is sure to tout during his big, primetime speech.

Gov. Abigail Spanberger, Virginia's first woman governor and vocal Trump critic, will deliver the official Democratic response. Spanberger was elected last November in an off-cycle election dominated by Democratic wins that was seen as a warning sign for Republicans in the upcoming midterms.