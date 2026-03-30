Gov. Wes Moore served in combat. Here's what he thinks about the Iran war | Newsmakers

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore has turned aside speculation that he might seek the presidency in 2028. He is seeking re-election to his current job in 2026. But in an NPR video interview, Moore made clear that he has put a lot of thought into the challenge that President Trump’s successor would face upon taking office on January 20, 2029.

At 47, Moore is regarded among Democrats as a rising star. He’s a decorated combat veteran, anti-poverty fighter and charismatic public speaker who was elected governor in 2022 in his first ever campaign. The governor and First Lady Dawn Moore have drawn comparisons to the Obamas.

Moore spoke at the Maryland statehouse for the premiere of NPR’s Newsmakers, a new video podcast featuring high-profile interviews with leaders across society, from business figures to athletes to presidential contenders.