Artemis II Moon Mission: Live Video Coverage

Updated: Saturday, April 5, at 4:45 p.m.

The Artemis II mission marks a major step forward in human spaceflight, sending four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and back. The mission will not include a landing but will instead orbit the Moon before returning to Earth. This will be the first crewed mission beyond low-Earth orbit since the Apollo program ended in 1972.

During the approximately 10-day mission, astronauts will travel aboard NASA’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft to test critical systems necessary for future lunar exploration and eventual human missions to Mars.

The Space Launch System (SLS) officially launched into space on Wednesday, April 1, at 5:35 p.m.

Several live coverage streams of the mission will be available below, including NASA’s live feeds and PBS NewsHour coverage.

These streams feature mission coverage and commentary from NASA, views from Orion, and live video from the International Space Station.